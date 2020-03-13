Patients must meet qualifications to receive test for novel coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some people who say they want to be tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, say they are being denied a test by their doctors.
But physicians say they are following recommended guidelines to determine whether a patient meets the proper requirements to receive the test.
Doctors at both Roper St. Francis and Trident Medical say they are closely monitoring people’s concerns about symptoms.
Neither facility can conduct in-house immediate testing as they do with a flu or strep throat swab test, where they can get results back in about 20 minutes.
Roper St. Francis, Trident Medical and MUSC are all currently following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, sending tests to DHEC. MUSC officials say they anticipate being able to do in-house testing in another two to three weeks weeks.
Tests can be done in emergency rooms, but they have to be sent away to DHEC in Columbia. It takes about two to three days to get results back.
Roper is currently working to make sure the limited amount of resources that they do have are being used properly and that the right people are getting tested. The hospital is encouraging people to first use their free telehealth program online. They started offering free visits on Monday where they’ve been advising people on whether their symptoms require them to come in to be tested or not.
Doctors are encouraging people to not be afraid to get checked out if they feel like something isn’t right. Roper Express Care physicians say they feel comfortable with advising people online what is in their best interest based on symptoms, your recent travel sites, and who you have you been in contact with.
“Generally speaking, if you’re well, generally have good health, what you’re going to end up doing is going home and doing home quarantine," Roper St. Francis Express Care Dr. Marion Cooper said. "It’s folks that might have something already going on like pneumonia who have something that would generally make them be hospitalized anyway, who would be put in the hospital.”
Cooper says the vast majority of people, will be able to fight off the coronavirus. Lowcountry physicians are encouraging people who have reached out and not gotten tested but still feel like they have symptoms, to self quarantine.
They also want to remind people to use common courtesy surrounding all health issues, like remembering to wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
