SCDNR joining search for missing Pawleys Island town official

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Specialized air and water units from the state’s Department of Natural Resources are joining the search Friday for a missing 84-year-old Georgetown County man.
Jimmy McCants, who the town of Pawleys Island lists as chairperson of its planning commission, was last seen at around noon Monday when he told his wife he was going to run some errands.
Searchers found his car near U.S. 17 that afternoon.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver requested help from SCDNR to join the search.
Those teams will join Georgetown County deputies to eliminate specific areas of interest in the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers.
Rescuers have been searching an area of land and water between the bridges north of Georgetown near the spot where McCants' car was found.
Anyone with information about McCants is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 at any time.
