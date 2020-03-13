Summerville Flowertown Festival rescheduled to September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Flowertown Festival has been rescheduled for September.
Organizers said the Summerville Family YMCA and the town of Summerville have agreed to reschedule the 48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival to take place on September 4, 5 and 6, 2020.
“While we understand the impact, the safety and wellbeing of our community remains our top priority. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks," festival officials said in a statement on Friday.
“The Summerville Family YMCA family centers will remain open serving our community. Today, Shamrock Shuffle participants are able to pick up their race packets until 7 pm at our Downtown Family Center located at 208 West Doty Avenue,” officials said.
