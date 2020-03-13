Temperatures will drop from the 80s to the 60s this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a big change in temperatures over the next 24 to 48 hours across the Lowcountry as we return to more typical temperatures for Mid-March. A cold front will arrive this evening with a few showers and then proceed to push south of the area for this weekend. The chance of rain will increase on Sunday as some upper level energy aids in producing a few passing showers.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Evening Rain. High 83.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 66.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 62.
