Troopers arrest man accused of crashing into N. Charleston home killing woman inside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of crashing into a North Charleston home which killed a woman inside the residence.
Officials with the Highway Patrol arrested Dominque R. Carter and charged him with reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving under suspension.
The coroner’s office said 49-year-old Stacey Greer Rowlett died in the crash.
According to Trooper Matt Southern, on Feb. 8, Carter was driving a 2008 Buick when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the front of a home on Attaway Street.
Highway Patrol said following the crash, Carter immediately fled from the scene.
Court records show Carter also has charges with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for failure to stop for blue lights and hit-and-run with minor personal injury.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.