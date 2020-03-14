Charleston tourism starting to feel effects of coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston hospitality officials say the city is starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus. Explore Charleston says a lot of the hotels have seen some cancellations.
“So, the impact seemingly has been with some group business but it seems like what we’re hearing from our partners, many of them have rebooked for future dates,” said Explore Board Chairman Michael Tell said Friday.
The local restaurant industry also has taken a hit, according to the Lowcountry Hospitality Association.
Association President John Keener says business has been down about 20 percent in the last ten days.
“It isn’t too bad of a hit,” Keener said. “A hurricane. We’re down one hundred percent.”
Keener says restaurants are taking precautions for their employees.
“To make sure everybody is very sanitary and there’s no handshaking anymore, and we’ve got wipe downs everywhere,” Keener said.
Tall says the travel news isn’t all bad for the Holy City.
“People that were going to travel internationally have changed their plans, or people that have a disposition for not wanting to fly right now, Charleston is actually seeing some pickup in business with certain partners,” Tall said.
Keener says he’s hopeful Charleston’s biggest industry will soon return to normal numbers.
“Stay calm and communicate, that’s what our goal is. To stay calm, communicate with each other, and I think we’ll get through this. Everybody will get by,” Keener said.
