Cooler and mainly dry to start the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is pushing cooler and drier air into the Lowcountry. Temperatures should top out at least 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s. Highs temps should rise into the low 70s under a lot of clouds. Despite the clouds, the drier air will make is tough to support showers. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas will not see any rain at all. Tomorrow’s temps will vary greatly because of a warm front to the south and cooler air being wedged inland. Some areas inland and north of I-26 may only top out near 60 degrees, meanwhile areas along the coast and south could peak in the low to mid 70s.