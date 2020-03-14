DHEC announced six additional cases of coronavirus, bringing total in SC to 19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -South Carolina DHEC announced in a press release that they are investigating six additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases statewide to 19.
Three new cases are from Beaufort County. Two cases are close contacts of each other and had known exposure to a confirmed case of coronavirus from another state. The other case has no know connection to any other case and recently traveled internationally. All three cases are currently isolated at home.
Two new cases are from Kershaw County who have no identified source of exposure. Both are currently hospitalized and isolated.
One new case is from Lexington County who is currently hospitalized and isolated. This individual has no known exposure to another case and no recent travel history to an impacted area.
"We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said.
In conjunction with Governor McMaster’s state of emergency declaration Friday, DHEC began restricting visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the exception of end-of-life situations, to help better safeguard this vulnerable population against COVID-19.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Bell said. “This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals. We encourage the public to maintain their daily routines of protecting against illness by practicing good hygiene and handwashing, and individuals with signs of illness are asked to take seriously the recommendation to stay home from school and work and not attend public gatherings.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.