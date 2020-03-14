Health officials urge South Carolinians to continue daily routines and focus on practicing good hygiene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are urging South Carolinians to continue their daily routines and to focus on practicing good hygiene against the threat of coronavirus following the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency on Friday.
Dr. Linda Bell with the SC Department of Health and Environmental control reported that although officials are not seeing any widespread transmission of coronavirus in the state, they do expect to see more cases.
However, Bell said there are tried-and-true routines that people can do to keep themselves and others safe.
"By practicing good hygiene, including routinely washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough," Bell said."And it's all our responsibilities to help prevent the spread of disease."
Those responsibilities also include staying home when you’re sick, something that’s been reiterated during press conferences this week.
“Staying home when you’re sick is an effective approach to limiting spread,” Bell said.
On Friday afternoon, health officials announced that they were investigating another case of coronavirus involving a woman in Camden in Kershaw County who had contact with a known case.
Bell said the state health department has learned that the cases in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, totaling 13, do have links to each other. At least one of the cases in Kershaw involved a man who had “face-to-face” contact with a presumptive case.
DHEC officials said they know residents are concerned about how the virus may affect institutions like schools, and are continuing to monitor the progression of the coronavirus to make informed decisions.
Bell said there is no evidence at this time that the cancellation of schools, outside of Lancaster and Kershaw counties, is necessary.
School districts in the Lowcountry have not announced any closures due to the coronavirus; as of Friday night there was one reported coronavirus case in Charleston County involving a woman who traveled overseas.
Gov. Henry McMaster did order schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to close starting this coming Monday and remain closed for a minimum of 14 days due to the cases in those counties.
DHEC is expected to consult with Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when other school districts should decide to close schools, according to the governor.
The coronavirus did impact two major events in the Lowcountry on Friday.
Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run announced they were postponing the April 4 event to Aug. 1.
In Summerville, officials said they were rescheduling the Summerville Flowertown Festival to Sept. 4, 5, 6.
