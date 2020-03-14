Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of possible coronavirus spread

By declaring a state of emergency, it allows local government to mobilize resources, to better monitor the virus, to strengthen our ability to respond and assist, and to proactively take measures to protect our residents and visitors. As needed, the County has the ability to take measures such as closing certain facilities, postponing events, and modifying employee work plans to slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of cases. Any updates to our current normal operations will be communicated through our website and social media feeds.