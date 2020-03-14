Lexington Medical extended care patient diagnosed with presumptive positive COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An extended care patient at Lexington Medical Center has been diagnosed with presumptive positive COVID-19.
The diagnosis occurred on March 13th. This resident had been transferred to the hospital last week.
Lexington Medical Center says they have been working closely with DHEC and have been given clear direction on what actions and procedures to immediately put in place to protect our Extended Care residents and staff from further exposure.
They also stated that they have procedures and processes in place on our main campus, specifically in our Emergency Department and our inpatient units, to ensure employees are not at risk of exposure.
