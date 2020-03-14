Lowcountry shoppers getting prepared for coronavirus by buying in bulk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether it’s the Lowcountry or the actual country, people are getting prepared for the coronavirus by buying in bulk.
Large wholesale stores like Costco have experienced long lines stretching out to the door.
Many people have been looking for the same things: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and water.
Costco’s West Ashley location saw close to 300 people when doors opened at 10 a.m. Some people waited over an hour just to check out.
Justin Gary works at Costco and he says he has never seen the store so busy before.
"We had each and every register open and the line was going back to the cheese department," Gary said. "If you've ever been here before you know that's a nice little walk."
Shoppers said paper products and hand sanitizer were in short supply.
It is unclear how long it will take the store to re-stock these items.
Some people have said that there's no need to stock-pile these items just yet.
For some shoppers, the precautions were a little excessive.
“I’m not sure if this is going to last as long as people are worried about, so in that sense I’m thinking there’s an overreaction,” shopper Vinny Della Speranza said. “But I do understand that it’s better to be prepared than to be sorry later if they can’t get what they need.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.