McMaster: SC companies should provide teleworking options for ‘at risk’ employees

Even if employees are in CDC higher risk or special populations, state employees who are designated as essential, or mission-critical to the state’s response to COVID-19, or are necessary to the continuity of operations of state government, may be directed to report to work as needed within the sole discretion of the Agency Head or his/her designee. Agencies with questions regarding telecommuting should consult DSHR’s guidance on it (https://www.admin.sc.gov/dshr/model_policies). In response to the evolving situation concerning COVID-19, the Governor has also directed agencies to postpone all non-essential travel, as defined by the Agency Head or his/her designee, until further notice.