SC correctional officer charged after allegedly sharing explicit photos to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services has released arrest warrants Saturday for a correctional officer at McCormick Correctional Institution.
Breanna Alexandria Rouse, 23, is charged with providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.
SCDC officials say Rouse gave the inmate sexually explicit photographs on a cell phone, Jolly Ranchers candy and sunflower seeds.
According to the arrest warrants, the contraband items were given between January 6 and March 12.
Officials say Rouse will be fired per SCDC policy on all arrests.
