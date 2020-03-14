State Representative proposes pause on evictions during the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - As the number of coronavirus cases increases in South Carolina, a state representative is taking action to protect renters who have been economically impacted by the pandemic.
Rep. JA Moore (D-Berkeley) will file a bill next week that will temporarily provide relief throughout the extent of the national emergency by instituting a six month halt on all evictions.
It would also require landlords to not report to any credit bureau if a renter is affected by business closures, quarantine or illness from the coronavirus.
“The last thing people should have to worry about during this time is whether or not they will be forced to leave their homes,” Rep. Moore said. “Nobody should be evicted during this crisis because many businesses may close, threatening the income of our state’s workers.”
This legislation comes in addition to a letter sent Thursday night to Governor McMaster and House Speaker Lucas from Representatives Moore, Pendarvis, and Gilliard calling for the General Assembly to convene for an emergency session to address the crisis.
In the letter, a proposal for a $1.8 billion stimulus package to working people and businesses along with a proposal for a Medicaid expansion to give all South Carolinians access to affordable healthcare during the outbreak.
Rep. Moore also released a proposal to pause student loan payments for the extent of the pandemic on Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.