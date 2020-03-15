Berkeley County Schools to offer hot lunch, snacks to all children 18 and younger starting Monday

By Jennifer Dale | March 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While Berkeley County schools are closed due to COVID-19, the county will be providing hot lunch and a snack at no cost to children 18 years old and younger.

A drive through pick up service will be set up starting March 16 at the locations below. The locations will be open from 11 am until Noon, Monday through Friday.

Students will not be permitted to enter the building or eat on site. This is open to ALL Berkeley County children.

The locations are as followed:

