Berkeley County Schools to offer hot lunch, snacks to all children 18 and younger starting Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While Berkeley County schools are closed due to COVID-19, the county will be providing hot lunch and a snack at no cost to children 18 years old and younger.
A drive through pick up service will be set up starting March 16 at the locations below. The locations will be open from 11 am until Noon, Monday through Friday.
Students will not be permitted to enter the building or eat on site. This is open to ALL Berkeley County children.
The locations are as followed:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.