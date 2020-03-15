Charleston Co. Detention Center ups safety measures during coronavirus outbreak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have announced an update to the visitation protocol and safety measure the agency are taking during the coronavirus update.
The Sheriff’s Office says designated personnel are meeting regularly for planning purposes and to assess the needs of the agency.
Updates to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are as followed:
· Inmate video visitation to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center is on a limited basis at the top of every hour, from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. daily. The stations will be cleaned on schedule within each hour. Visitation to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center remains suspended.
· The existing inmate screening process was amended to identify contaminated individuals.
· Quarantine protocol is in place for contaminated inmates or inmates exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
· To minimize a possible contamination, deputies will respond as single units to non-emergency service calls at high risk locations (group homes, nursing homes, medical facilities, large crowd events, etc.).
· When applicable, deputies will handle certain non-emergency service calls by telephone. This will apply to specific calls as deemed suitable by a supervisor and with the agreement of the caller. The public should call dispatch at (843) 743-7200 for non-emergencies or dial 911 for emergencies.
· Supervisory staff will exercise flexibility and due consideration for all personnel with regards to illness, sick leave, family welfare and medical needs.
· The agency’s peer support providers will monitor the mental and emotional well-being of employees
· The agency will institute self-quarantine protocols for personnel expressing or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
· The agency will communicate with local hospitals to ensure the safety and security of patients and healthcare workers.
