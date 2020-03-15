Charleston Co. School District launches meal distribution for all students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a result of Governor Henry McMaster’s order issued Sunday afternoon related to coronavirus, the Charleston County School District will launch grab and go style meal distribution sites.
The meal service will consist of a breakfast and lunch for students at 15 sites within the school district.
The meal service will operate between the hours of 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The following sites have been designated for meal distribution:
- Carolina Voyager Charter at 721 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC
- Charleston Charter for Math and Science at 1002 King St, Charleston, SC
- Charleston County School of the Arts at 5109 W Enterprise St B, North Charleston, SC
- Charleston Progressive Academy at 382 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
- Chicora Elementary School at 3100 Carner Ave, North Charleston, SC
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School at 5540 Old Jacksonboro Rd, Ravenel, SC
- Goodwin Elementary School at 5501 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
- Harborview Elementary School at 1576 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC
- Haut Gap Middle School at 1861 Bohicket Rd, Johns Island, SC
- Ladson Elementary School at 3321 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC
- Laing Middle School 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mt Pleasant, SC
- Sanders Clyde Elementary School at 805 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School at 8900 US-17, McClellanville, SC
- Stall High School at 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC
- West Ashley Middle School at 1776 William Kennerty Dr, Charleston, SC
Students 18 years or younger will be provided a lunch and breakfast for the following day. Students from neighboring districts are also eligible to participate in the meal service offered at the Charleston County School’s locations.
The meal distribution sites are designated for drive-up or walk-up pick up only. Cafeterias will not be open for on-site meal service.
Meals may include perishable components and will be stored in temperature-controlled environments prior to distribution. Allergen information will be included with the meal components offered.
