Horry Georgetown Tech cancels all classes the week after spring break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In response to the spread of COVID-19, Horry Georgetown Technical College has announced that it plans to cancel all classes for the week of March 16 through March 20, including clinicals and internships.
The school will also move all in-person classes to online instruction for the remainder of the semester. HGTC plans to move to an online delivery method on March 30 and students should expect to receive additional information about the transition to online in the coming week.
“Please understand that this decision is out of an abundance of caution as HGTC must consider the health and well-being of the entire HGTC family and is also consistent with the actions being taken by many of the other technical colleges and universities across the state,” a representative of the school said in a news release. “By taking this approach and moving to an online structure, the HGTC community can engage in social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, while also ensuring students’ academic progress is not interrupted.”
