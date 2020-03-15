Horry Georgetown Tech cancels all classes the week after spring break

“Please understand that this decision is out of an abundance of caution as HGTC must consider the health and well-being of the entire HGTC family and is also consistent with the actions being taken by many of the other technical colleges and universities across the state,” a representative of the school said in a news release. “By taking this approach and moving to an online structure, the HGTC community can engage in social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, while also ensuring students’ academic progress is not interrupted.”