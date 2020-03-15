Kershaw Co. deputies limiting close citizen contact amidst coronavirus concerns

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will be limiting close citizen contact with their deputies due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials say they will start responding to nonviolent and/or non-freshly committed incidents via telephone call to the complainant.
Reports taken over the phone will still be followed up by investigations when necessary.
KCSO says limiting social contacts will keep deputies healthy and available to respond to emergency calls. It will also keep our deputies from possibly spreading germs they may have to citizens.
Emergency callers are urged to contact 911. Non-emergency callers can call 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.
