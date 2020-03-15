Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina governor orders schools closed for 2 weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday ordered all schools in the state to close for at least two weeks, joining other states around the country switching to online learning as the coronavirus spreads. Cooper said he is also issuing an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people. Cooper had already strongly discouraged large gatherings, but said several venues continued their events. The governor's order makes it mandatory. North Carolina joins more than half a dozen other states in ordering statewide school closures as officials try to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Fort Bragg soldiers returning from Afghanistan quarantined
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. soldiers returning from Afghanistan have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Saturday, 300 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment. This is one of the first large size groups of military personnel returning home since the start of the pandemic. Paratroopers will immediately begin a 14-day quarantine on base or at home. Soldiers who live in barracks on Fort Bragg will be quarantined in a designated location on base. The U.S. Army said the quarantine is being done out of an abundance of caution. As of Saturday, no one in the unit or on Fort Bragg has tested positive for the virus.
Judges to decide whether to exonerate men in 2002 killing
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three judges in North Carolina will decide whether to exonerate four men who were convicted as boys in the killing of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. The men won a major victory Friday when the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of factual innocence to send their cases to a panel of judges. The 5-3 vote came after a week-long hearing in the cases of Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Nathaniel Cauthen and Jermal Tolliver. The 61-year-old Jones was found outside his Winston-Salem home on Nov 15, 2002. Paul, his grandson, was a standout high-school basketball player at the time and now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
N Carolina courts setting 30-day pauses on most proceedings
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina courts are delaying criminal and civil proceedings to limit courthouse visits amid other statewide recommendations so to blunt the intensity of coronavirus. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Friday directed most Superior Court and District Court cases to be pushed back for at least 30 days starting Monday, with some exceptions like trials where jurors are already seated. The announcement comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper strongly discouraged gatherings of more than 100 people. Beasley's order could be extended. The state also announced prisoner visitations are being suspended no later than Monday.
US govt OKs letting S Carolina tribe build N Carolina casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation has received permission from the federal government to build a casino and resort on land over the border in North Carolina. The U.S. Interior Department approved in writing the tribe's request to use acreage near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. Catawba leaders say the project will create thousands of jobs and give members the same kind of prosperity the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has thanks to its two western North Carolina casinos. The Eastern Band plans to fight the decision in court, calling the casino's area its own historical territory.
Police say they found 3 people dead after clearing "threat"
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've found three people dead in a house in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville. News outlets report that the people were found early Friday after police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Police said that they had cleared an active threat and that there is “no longer an active threat to the community.” Authorities did not release the names of any victims or suspects. But they said their investigation is continuing.
Cyber attack on Durham County halts real estate transactions
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A cyber attack on the county of Durham in North Carolina has stalled real estate transactions and prevented some people from moving into homes. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that real estate department in Durham County's Register of Deeds remains offline. That means that some real estate transactions cannot be recorded. Real estate attorneys said home buyers are being put in tough situations if they can't move into their new home. And the problem is impacting movers and painters who've been hired as well as the transfer of utilities between owners.
Police identify North Carolina officer involved in shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified the Raleigh police officer who shot and wounded a man during a foot chase. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the officer is J.E. Byrd. He's been with the department for seven-and-a-half years. Byrd is assigned to field operations. He has been placed on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation conducts and investigation. The shooting had sparked protests from hundreds who demanded answers and burned a flag outside the governor's mansion. Firearms-related charges were later filed against the man who was shot, 26-year-old Javier Torres.