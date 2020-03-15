State Representative proposes South Carolina reduce interest on business loans during coronavirus outbreak

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A state representative will file a bill next week in the South Carolina House of Representatives to help businesses handle the financial strain that the coronavirus pandemic may cause.
Rep. JA Moore’s bill will temporarily provide relief throughout the extent of the national emergency by instituting a requirement that the state cannot charge interest on loans to businesses (including landlords) affected by this crisis.
“We need to protect our businesses during this crisis,” Rep. Moore said. “The government should not make a profit from loans taken out by businesses dealing with the negative effects of the coronavirus."
Rep. Moore also released proposals to pause student loan payments and halt evictions for the extent of the pandemic on Saturday morning.
