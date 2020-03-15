Summerville businesses continue St. Patrick’s celebration despite other cancellations from coronavirus

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC)- Dozens of vendors and a few hundred people spent their Saturday in Hutchinson Square, despite growing concerns over the novel coronavirus.
Other events scheduled for the weekend like the block party on Sullivan’s Island and both parades in Charleston and North Charleston were canceled.
But for Frances Hanebrink, event organizer at Hanebrink Jewelry, she said they wanted to keep the party going to support smaller, local businesses who rely on events yearly.
“They’re in their food trucks and the bands and the vendors and all of the stores. Everybody still has bills to pay and they’re still wanting to move on with life,” Hanebrink said.
She also mentioned that while sales have not slowed down due to coronavirus fears, any quarantine measures and major events being rescheduled could greatly impact local stores in the near future.
“I can see where a lot of people are closing for two weeks at a time now,” Hanebrink said. “That would be devastating for a lot of people in small businesses to not have any income for two weeks.”
The Flowertown Festival which brings in thousands of visitors and millions of dollars each year has been postponed until September.
“It’s kind of a big void,” Summerville High School Student Emma Besse said. “I feel like the town probably will come up with some things to try and liven it up while we’re missing these big events that everyone’s looking forward to every year.”
During the St. Patrick’s day weekend celebration, many attendees said they were more aware of avoiding contact with others. Local booths also handed out paper towels and hand sanitizer as needed.
“If you can come out and avoid minimal contact with people but still come out and support the local venders, that’s still a plus,” attendee David Diaz said.
