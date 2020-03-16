Bengals place franchise tag on AJ Green

CINCINNATI, OH (WCSC) - AJ Green has been designated as the Bengals franchise player on the first day of the free agency in the NFL the team announced this afternoon.
Green, a Summerville alum, has the option of signing a 1-year deal with Cincinnati that would probably pay him more than $17 million. He could also choose to sign a deal with another team but the Bengals would have the right to match the offer. If they don’t, that team would then owe the Bengals 2 first-round draft picks.
“A.J. has been a big part of this team for a long time,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said to the teams official website. “Now that he’s healthy, I am excited to see what he will add to our offense this year.”
Green has been one of the most productive receivers in the league over his time but injuries have slowed him down the last couple of years. He’s played in just 9 of a possible 32 games the last 2 seasons including missing all of 2019 due to an ankle injury.
The Lowcountry native is currently 2nd all-time in the franchise record books in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
