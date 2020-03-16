Berkeley County school staff hand out meals to students via drive-thru

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County schools are working to make sure children are fed while school is out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday was the first day BCSD utilized a drive-through pick up service for lunch and a snack at no cost to children 18 and younger. The pick-up is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
The student must be there at the time of pick-up. No student will be allowed to enter the building or eat on-site. Right now, 100 meals will be available at each pick-up site but that can be adjusted as needed.
“We have kids that depend on our meals daily at school, so when we’re not in school, it’s very important those kids have access to meals," Field Supervisor for Child Nutrition Paul Hart said.
When asked if there are plans for students who may not be able to come to the pick-up site, Hart said they are working on how to help those families.
“Please just bare with us,” he added. "This is a new program we’re running, I think it’s new for all the school districts in this situation. We’re here and we encourage you to come out safely and let us feed your children.
The Berkeley County School Board will meet in an emergency meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
