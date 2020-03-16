CCU to move to online classes beginning March 23; students asked to stay off campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will move to an online learning model beginning March 23 and continue with online instruction until April 3, due to the coronavirus.
The university made the announcement in a news release Sunday night.
In addition, CCU is asking all students to remain away from campus while online instruction is in place.
The release states, “Residential students who cannot remain off-campus may, in a limited number of circumstances, return to the residence halls only with prior approval. University Housing will contact all residents via their @coastal.edu email address by the end of the day on Monday, March 16, 2020, with additional information regarding the prior approval process.”
The news comes hours after Governor Henry McMaster ordered all schools and colleges to close for two weeks.
