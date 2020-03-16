Charleston Air Expo canceled due to concerns over coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Joint Base Charleston say they have decided to cancel the Charleston Air Expo due to concerns regarding coronavirus.
“While we regret this missed opportunity to showcase Joint Base Charleston’s mission and capabilities to the Lowcountry, this decision was made with the safety of our community in mind and is in alignment with our mission to preserve the health and wellness of our Joint Base Charleston team,” JBC officials said.
According to officials, refunds will be issued for anyone who purchased upgraded seating packages.
In addition, JBC officials said due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the Charleston Air Expo will not be rescheduled to a later date.
“The demands of planning an event of this magnitude and the limited availability of performers makes rescheduling nearly impossible and therefore we decided that cancellation was the best decision moving forward,” JBC officials said.
