Charleston County Public Library closes all branches in prevention effort against Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In an effort to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Charleston County Public Library has announced that it will close all library branches until March 31.
This also includes the postponement of the opening of the new St. Paul/Hollywood Library, which was scheduled to open on March 28. The new opening date will be determined at a later time.
“Libraries play a vital role in providing accessibility of information and materials to the public, but the safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said.
All book drops will remain open, according to a news release by the library. However, the library encourages patrons to please hold on to their materials, as all fees that would be incurred during this closure period will be waived.
Book donations for the Charleston Friends of the Libraries at library branches are suspended until further notice.
The library will also be purchasing more e-books and audiobooks in order to decrease the amount of time patrons are on hold waiting for the material to become available online. The Library offers e-materials including books, audiobooks, music, TV shows and movies through four vendors:
