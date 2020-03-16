City of Goose Creek announce closures amidst Coronavirus outbreak

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Following Governor Henry McMaster’s order to close all South Carolina schools, the city of Goose Creek has announced a series of closures and changes
The City of Goose Creek has made the following changes effective immediately:
All previously scheduled public meetings — including city council, planning commission, architectural review board and cultural arts commission have been canceled. Any special-called city council meetings prior to the regular meeting scheduled for April 14 will be announced and publicized on the city’s website.
All Goose Creek recreation facilities, including the community center and activity center, are closed to the public through at least the end of March. All sports activities, programs and other events are to be canceled, and no events will take place until April at the earliest.
All city water payments, permit applications, and business license payments will only be accepted at the drive-thru window at Goose Creek City Hall. Other than the drive-thru window, city hall is closed to the public. City government asks that residents note that water will not be shut off for non-payment as long as the state of emergency is in effect.
All municipal court proceedings, including jury trials, are postponed until April at the earliest. Court payments are to be taken at the window inside the municipal court building.
Crowfield Golf Club will remain open for play, but the bar and grill will serve take-out only, and there will be no congregating in the clubhouse, pro shop, or patio area. All golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected between rounds.
The city says it will continue to closely monitor this situation and will update the public via their website and social media as often as needed.
