Cool start, warm end to the week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled to our south bringing a cool start to the new work week across the Lowcountry. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. A better chance of showers will move through the area on Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the morning. Temperatures will start to warm back up tomorrow with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll be in the mid 70s Wednesday with 80s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move through this upcoming weekend. Behind the cold front, temperatures will likely drop from the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday.