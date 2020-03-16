Cool start, warm end to the week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled to our south bringing a cool start to the new work week across the Lowcountry. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with a slight chance of a shower. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. A better chance of showers will move through the area on Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the morning. Temperatures will start to warm back up tomorrow with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll be in the mid 70s Wednesday with 80s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move through this upcoming weekend. Behind the cold front, temperatures will likely drop from the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower Possible. High 64.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 82.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 83.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 64.
