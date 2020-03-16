Cruise ship passengers not screened for fever on return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Passengers who returned to Charleston this morning after a cruise to the Bahamas were not screened for fever.
That news comes a day after Carnival Cruise Lines said the passengers would be screened.
When the ship left Charleston last Thursday, passengers had to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken due to Coronavirus concerns.
“They did take our temperature, everybody passed, no problems," passenger David Johnson said. “The whole boat was fine. We had a great time.”
Then on Sunday, Carnival Cruise Lines said when the ship returned to Charleston, passengers again would have to be screened for fever before being allowed to leave.
It turns out no one’s temperature was taken.
“We walked right off the boat,” passenger Mitch Kincaid said.
The City of Charleston has no authority over the ship. After learning it was coming back, city officials asked the state health department to establish and enforce the appropriate medical procedures before anyone leaves the ship.
A health department spokeswoman says the agency worked with the Centers for Disease Control and the ship’s senior doctor to ensure no one showed any symptoms of the virus.
Carnival says none of the passengers on board had flu like symptoms.
However, Uber driver Joey Bussman, who picked up some passengers from the ship is concerned.
“It’s not only that they’re dropping off people right in the heart of Charleston, there also are people on this cruise that are going out to other states where they’re flying or driving right now and you never know what’s going to happen,” Bussman said.
This was the Sunshine’s last cruise for at least the next month.
President Donald Trump has put all cruises on hold.
