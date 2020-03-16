Family finds way to visit grandmother at nursing home during coronavirus restrictions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County family has found a creative way to keep up the spirits of an elderly loved one in a nursing home now that visitors are not allowed due to COVID-19 visitation guidelines.
The family of Lori Fuller visited their 92-year-old grandmother by standing outside the window of her room at Autumn Care in Salisbury. They smiled, waved, and held up signs telling their grandmother that they loved her.
“It’s awful but it made her smile,” said Lori. “This is so hard for everyone on so many levels, I thought it was worthy to share. She doesn’t understand really what’s happening on the ‘outside’ and is so worried about us.”
