Folly Beach calls on restaurant owners to not allow dine-in service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents and visitors seeking to go out to eat in one Lowcountry city might soon be out of luck.
Folly Beach officials are requesting that business owners in the Charleston County community halve the occupancy of their properties and only allow take-out service to be provided to customers, according to a statement issued on Monday morning.
A local state of emergency is also now in effect in the city.
The announcement was made three days after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency throughout South Carolina because of the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, Folly Beach City Hall will be closed after Monday at 5 p.m. until further notice while municipal meetings, court hearings, and elections are all being postponed.
