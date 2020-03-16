LIST: Businesses announce store hour changes amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Businesses across the Lowcountry have announced store hour changes due to concerns over coronavirus.
You’ll find a list below.
- HARRIS TEETER CLOSING EARLY - Harris Teeter stores will now be closing early each night amid coronavirus concerns. The company released a statement on Saturday stating the new closing time of 9 p.m. will take effect this Sunday, March 14 until further notice.
- CHICK-FIL-A CLOSING DINING ROOM SEATING - Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing the dining room seating in its restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- PUBLIX STORES CLOSING EARLY - Publix stores will now be closing at 8 p.m. each day amid coronavirus concerns. Publix said they were closing early in order to better serve customers, give staff time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves. The closing time is companywide.
- TANGER OUTLETS ANNOUNCES MODIFIED HOURS - Tanger Outlets have announced new store hours effective immediately due to the Coronavirus. The company said in a statement they will now be open from 11AM - 7PM Monday - Sunday. The company said they must “consider the steps needed to keep the well-being of our communities at the top of our priority list."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.