Live 5 News to host phone bank Monday to answer your COVID-19 questions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have questions about the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, you can get answers from medical experts Monday.
Live 5 News is hosting a phone bank from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. staffed by medical professionals from MUSC.
MUSC announced earlier this month it was offering a free virtual care option for people experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.
MUSC President Dr. David Cole said people experiencing symptoms may go to https://musc.care and use the code “COVID19” for a free consultation.
“At that point you’ll answer a series of questions and MUSC provider can treat your symptoms and give you advice on what to do from there,” MUSC’s Virtual Care platform Director Dr. Ed O’Brien said. “Or they may want to speak to you in person. If your symptoms warrant that, the ways they may contact you are by phone, video or chat. We’re making this free to anyone in South Carolina.”
The platform is manned by a group of MUSC doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants 24 hours a day.
Tune in beginning at 4 p.m. for the number to call and get your questions answered.
