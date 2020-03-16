Lowcountry municipalities announce plans to fight spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Counties, cities and towns across the Lowcountry are releasing their plans and announcing closures as they work to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Here is a list of municipalities in the area and the plans they have released.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the following steps being taken:
- All public meetings have been canceled through the end of the month. Essential meetings will be rescheduled as needed with technology and social distancing practices that protect participants and the general public.
- Public performances and gallery showings have been canceled in all city facilities through March 31. All instructor led Recreation Department programs and classes, including youth and adult sports programs, have been suspended.
- Consistent with CDC guidelines, citizens are discouraged from gathering in groups of 50 or more in city parks and playgrounds.
- City senior centers are closed.
- The city’s Permit Center will be closed to the general public. Many permits can be submitted online through the Citizen Access Portal at https://www.charleston-sc.gov/cap. For permit types not yet configured in CAP, permit applications can be submitted digitally to permits@charleston-sc.gov.
- At this time, there will be no inspections of occupied structures. Inspections for unoccupied structures will continue as normal.
- City departments are implementing work-from-home policies that allow city services to continue.
- City Police, Fire and Sanitation have implemented enhanced safety protocols and prepared continuity of operations plans in case they are forced to maintain operations with a reduced workforce.
North Charleston Emergency Management released the following update on North Charleston City Operations through March 31:
- All public meetings cancelled.
- Trash and garbage pick up will continue as scheduled.
- Police will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.
- Fire will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services, however, all public events and stations visits are cancelled until further notice.
- Courts will only open for bond hearings, which will take place at 9am only. Bond paperwork must be turned in by 7am to be heard same-day. All other court cases are to be rescheduled and written confirmation of the new court dates and times will be mailed to all case parties.
- All recreational programs are suspended, and facilities are closed.
- Riverfront Park is closed and park events to be rescheduled to a later date.
- All senior centers are closed.
- All Cultural Arts facilities are closed, all school performances suspended. North Charleston Arts Fest and the Children’s Festival are cancelled.
- Building permitting will continue, however with very limited staffing, expect delays. Due to the lack of personnel any calls received after 9:00 am will be handled on a first come first served basis. Permitting hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Limited inspections will be conducted 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Building plans can still be submitted online for review by Zoning, Building, Fire, and Public Works, but expect a delayed response time due to limited staffing.
- Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been cancelled through April 6. Applicants will be notified that the Public Safety Committee on March 19 has been cancelled.
- Business licensing will continue with limited staffing.
- North Charleston Fire Museum is closed until further notice.
- All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are cancelled through the end of the month with most shows rescheduled to a later date.
Mayor Will Haynie said he is going to declare a civil emergency in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. He will suggest following CDC guidelines of limiting gatherings to 50 people or fewer, but said he is not ordering restaurants or businesses to close. He said there will also be a program encouraging people to buy gift cards for local businesses to try and support them during this time.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks will limit access to its offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning Monday, MPW will restrict customer and visitor access to its main office located at 1619 Rifle Range Road until further notice.
MPW is committed to maintaining its promise of providing clean water and reliable service every day, while protecting the health of its employees and customers. While its main office is closed, its drive-through window will remain open to receive customer bill payments only. For all other inquiries, customers are encouraged to call the main office at 843-884-9626 or email customerservice@mpwonline.com. Customers may also visit the company website at www.mountpleasantwaterworks.com to conduct the following activities online:
- One-time bill payment
- Online account management
- Autopay set-up
- Start, stop or transfer service
- Leak adjustment request
Customers experiencing financial hardship should call an MPW customer service representative at 843-884-9626 or email customerservice@mpwonline.com to schedule payment arrangements or receive assistance from the Customer Care program.
MPW employees will also take steps to prevent the spread of the virus by limiting non-essential business travel, working from home if warranted, conducting client meetings via phone and video, and staying home for the advised number of days if they are instructed by a medical doctor.
The City of Isle of Palms is implementing the following measures:
- Police and Fire Departments will continue with normal operations and continue taking necessary measures to protect personnel from exposure and infection of COVID-19. Please call the non-emergency number at 843-886-6522 rather than walk-in for nonemergency questions.
- The Recreation Center will be closed until March 31. All recreational and athletic programs/classes will be postponed until further notice.
- City Hall offices will be closed to the public starting 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 17th. City Hall staff will work remotely and staggered schedules to increase physical distance among employees and between employees and others. The City encourages all citizens to delay non-essential business and walk-in customer service to City Hall. Parking and Court fines can be paid online or by mail to PO Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Other payments can be made online via credit card or through the drop box in the lobby of City Hall, or by mail to P.O. Drawer 508 Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Every effort will be made to accommodate residents remotely.
- Police Department will temporarily stop issuing in person residential beach parking permits and passes. Residents who apply online will receive their permits and passes via us mail.
- As of now, household garbage collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site.
- All City Council, Committee, Boards and Commissions meetings scheduled for March will be postponed until after March 31.
- Municipal Court originally scheduled for March 25, will be postponed to a later date. Notices will be mailed this week. For questions or more information, please email Amy Wilkerson Lee, Clerk of Court, at amyw@iop.net
- The Annual Yard Sale, originally scheduled for March 28, will be postponed to a later date.
- The public restrooms located in Front Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.
- Online Services available:
- Parking tickets may be paid online via https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal
- Court fines may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Hospitality Taxes may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Garbage rollcarts may be paid online via https://ssl.sc.gov/checkout/IsleOfPalms/
- Apply online for beach parking permit via https://isleofpalms.t2hosted.com/Account/Porta
Georgetown County Chief Magistrate Isaac Pyatt says Summary Courts have canceled all court sessions including Monday’s jury trials until further notice. Parties will be notified by mail of their rescheduled dates. Those needing to make payments for any of the county’s magistrate offices may do so at the drop box location at Central Traffic Court, 333 Cleland Street. No cash and no personal checks are accepted, money orders or cashier’s checks only. Please include a copy of the ticket or case number with payment. Payments may also be made via the Georgetown County website, www.gtcounty.org.
Check back for updates to this story.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.