Lowcountry municipalities announce plans to fight spread of COVID-19

Georgetown County Chief Magistrate Isaac Pyatt says Summary Courts have canceled all court sessions including Monday’s jury trials until further notice. Parties will be notified by mail of their rescheduled dates. Those needing to make payments for any of the county’s magistrate offices may do so at the drop box location at Central Traffic Court, 333 Cleland Street. No cash and no personal checks are accepted, money orders or cashier’s checks only. Please include a copy of the ticket or case number with payment. Payments may also be made via the Georgetown County website, www.gtcounty.org.