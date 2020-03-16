Man charged with alleged sex crimes involving child

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a 34-year-old man faces multiple charges including attempted criminal sexual contact with a child.
Alanson Root faces three charges that include criminal solicitation of a minor, distribution of obscene material to a person under 18 and second-degree attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Chris Rosier.
Root faces a bond court judge Monday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing, Rosier said.
Anyone who may have information in the case is asked to contact Detective Clark at kclark@tompsc.com or 843-884-4176.
