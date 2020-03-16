Mount Pleasant mayor declares state of emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency, effective today, to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety and the property of residents and businesses in Mount Pleasant.
Town officials say the proclamation will remain in effect until March 31.
“I find that the conditions caused by COVID-19 are likely to require the combined forces of a mutual aid region to respond effectively,” said Mayor Haynie. “To do so, and to safeguard against the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, we will meet CDC guidelines for mass gathering or large community events not to exceed 50 persons.”
The Town of Mount Pleasant will continue to perform its normal operational functions. Garbage and trash collections will run as scheduled. Town services to include business licensing, scheduling for building and construction inspections, and planning and zoning will be available online.
The Town of Mount Pleasant announced today the following cancellations:
- All Town Facilities will be closed to the public on March 17 at 8 a.m.
- Recreation facilities and indoor and outdoor operations are suspended until further notice
- All Court Sessions will be canceled for the remainder of the month. Notices will be sent for rescheduling.
Residents or businesses with questions or needing assistance can visit www.tompsc.com.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.