Roper St. Francis providing drive-through service for patients suspected of having COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting today (Monday March 16), Roper St. Francis Healthcare is providing drive-through specimen collecting for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or flu who have already been screened by a Virtual Care provider.
Patients are being seen from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Roper St. Francis Transitions Clinic at 5133 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
“Only patients with a testing order can use this service. The site features a car port that patients will drive under to be seen,” hospital officials said."Their specimens will be collected and sent to LabCorp and the patients will be sent home for quarantine. A RSF physician will then call them with their test results."
Virtual Care is offered to new and existing patients between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week at no charge. New and existing patients should use the promo code COVID19. Virtual visits outside of this timeframe will be charged the standard flat rate of $59.
