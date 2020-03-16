S.C. lottery closing claims center Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said it will close its claim center beginning Tuesday because of concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The office will be closed until further notice, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
Claims for prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 may be submitted by mail or presented in-person when the office reopens, she said.
The last day to redeem tickets set to expire during the time the office is closed will be extended accordingly.
Anyone who prefers to present their claim in person shoult sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.
Claim forms can be downloaded from the SCEL website, www.sceducationlottery.com.
Winners should make copies of their claim form and ticket before placing in the mail.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.