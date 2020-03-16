S.C. reports first COVID-19-related death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state has its first death due to COVID-19.
DHEC says an elderly person who was a resident of Lexington Medica Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. DHEC did not say the name, age or sex of the person who died.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant, said. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measure to prevent the spread.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
