SCHSL suspends all spring sports through April 5th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League announced on Monday that they are suspending all Spring sports until April 5th.
The suspension includes all games, practices, workouts and skill development sessions.
The decision means there is still hope that the spring seasons could be resumed at some point. Baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, lacrosse and more hang in the balance of the decision.
Governor Henry McMaster closed all public schools on Sunday through the end of March. Teams are unable to play or practice during that time.
“In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement.
The executive committee of the SCHSL will meet again on April 2nd to discuss any updates to the timeline.
