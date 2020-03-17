Bath & Body Works temporarily closes stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bath & Body Works will be temporarily closing its stores in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus (COVID- 19) outbreak.
“We’re working around the clock to deliver products to our distribution center to ensure we can fulfill your needs,” Bath & Body Works said in a statement. “We never want to disappoint our customers, and we always try to ensure you get the products you need when you need them.”
The company also announced they will be paying employees while at home, and customers can still shop online.
