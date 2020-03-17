Berkeley County Government declares State of Emergency, limits public access to government building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County council passed a resolution on Tuesday to issue a State of Emergency declaration in response to coronavirus concerns.
The county does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 at this time.
The declaration allows flexibility for the the county to implement emergency planning for anticipated problems and prepare for emergency actions needed to confront the challenges of COVID-19, according to the county website.
The resolution also allows the county supervisor to make personnel and compensation decisions reasonably necessary to respond to the virus.
Berkeley County is now operating at OPCON Level 2. The county says that means an emergency is likely to impact the county and they are monitoring the situation and have an enhanced awareness. The county is considering opening an information line soon for people to get their questions or concerns addressed.
The Berkeley County Supervisor and Council Chairman Johnny Cribb says county workers are no longer cutting off water to homes who have not paid for service. He also says they are restoring water to about 70 homes to allow people to wash their hands and protect themselves from the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, landfill and airport operations were still normal.
Limited access or closure of buildings
Berkeley County has closed a majority of its buildings and facilities to the public. The county says a majority of its employees are still working.
While access is limited to the public at the government building, there are drop boxes set up in the lobby so people can still take care of business. It's an effort to keep minimize contact.
Workers could be seen sanitizing and wiping down doors and handles to entrances as guests come in and out of the building to use the drop boxes.
The Berkeley County Animal Center is not taking new animals, but they are open. The supervisor says they are not accepting youth volunteers at this time.
Council is considering how and if they will conduct an upcoming council meeting on March 23th. They are monitoring coronavirus conditions and will make adjustments as needed.
You can find all closure updates and modifications here.
Berkeley County will also post updates on its website.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
