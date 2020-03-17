Chad Grier steps down as head coach at Oceanside Collegiate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate head football coach and athletics director Chad Grier is stepping down to take the head coaching position at Providence Day High School in Charlotte he announced on Tuesday.
Grier has spent the last 3 seasons in the Lowcountry with the Landsharks and has completely turned the program around. A team that went winless in their first year of play in 2016, didn’t lose a game on the field until the Lower State finals in 2019.
Overall, Grier put together an official record of 23-11 in his 3 seasons. The team started off 12-0 in 2019 but had to forfeit four games for using an ineligible player so their final record was 8-5.
The move back to Charlotte puts Grier closer to his family including his oldest son Will who’s currently a quarterback with the Carolina Panthers.
Grier’s departure puts the number of head coaching jobs in the Lowcountry back to four. Oceanside now joins Wando, Timberland and St. John’s as teams looking for new program leaders.
