3 Charleston County deputies on precautionary quarantine, not symptomatic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston County deputies are on precautionary quarantine in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said Tuesday.
The quarantine began after one of the deputy’s family members was not feeling well, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
None of the deputies are showing any symptoms, Antonio said.
The deputy's family member was cleared and determined to not have any issues, he said.
The other two deputies have been quarantined because they work with the deputy whose family was not feeling well.
