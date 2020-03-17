Deputies: Charleston County shooting leaves 2 dead

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a Tuesday morning shooting left two people dead. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Abbey O'Brien | March 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:25 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of McGregor Street near Ashley Phosphate Road just before 9 a.m.

The victims are a man and woman, according to Capt. Roger Antonio. A shotgun was found nearby, he said.

Investigators will remain on the scene for several hours, he said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

