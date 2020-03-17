Deputies: Charleston County shooting leaves 2 dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the area of McGregor Street near Ashley Phosphate Road just before 9 a.m.
The victims are a man and woman, according to Capt. Roger Antonio. A shotgun was found nearby, he said.
Investigators will remain on the scene for several hours, he said.
Authorities have not yet identified the victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.