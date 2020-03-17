Deputies investigating after residents report men selling cleaning products for coronavirus

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after receiving numerous calls about two men selling cleaning products for coronavirus.
Dispatchers reported receiving numerous calls regarding two men going door to selling cleaning products in the areas of the Longleaf and Silver Hills neighborhoods.
Deputies said the men were saying they were selling cleaning products for coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Colleton County deputies immediately responded to this area to address concerns,” CCSO officials said.
According to a report, the men were only able to provide deputies pamphlets of their products called “Go Green.”
Investigators said both of the men were unable to provide business cards or additional information to legitimize this business.
“This business has not advised the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office that they would be in the area selling products door-to-door,” a statement by CCSO officials said.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said they are waiting for confirmation from the company and is urging all residents to approach at their own discretion.
“It’s the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office main priority to ensure the safety of our residents,” CCSO officials said."If you or someone you know observes something out of the ordinary please call: 843.549.2211."
