Deputies trying to identify man accused of looking into woman’s apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a man they are trying to identify.
Deputies say they responded Monday night to a report of suspicious activity.
A woman told deputies her security camera alerted her to activity at around 10 p.m. Monday. She said it is not the first time she has seen the man looking into her home.
Anyone with information on the man should contact Deputy Sheriff D’Adamo at 843-255-3307 or Beaufort County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
