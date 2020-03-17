Charleston Diocese cancels all Catholic masses through end of month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is canceling all masses through April 1.
In a statement from Bishop Robert Guglielmone, the diocese will allow wedding and funerals during the timeframe, but with only immediate family members present.
A priest will still be available for Last Rites or Anointing of the Sick, and parish churches will remain open during their normal hours.
There are more than 100 parishes in the Diocese of Charleston.
